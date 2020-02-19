EveryCoin (EVY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $60,655.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.03069101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00147722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

