Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after acquiring an additional 292,927 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $337.10 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.