Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $67,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 982,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,662 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,019,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 467,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,125 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 229,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $5,161,121.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,121.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,025 shares of company stock valued at $25,340,733.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

