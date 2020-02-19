Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 335.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $255.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.00 and a 1 year high of $256.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.06 and its 200 day moving average is $228.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

