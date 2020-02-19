Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

GXF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

