Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

