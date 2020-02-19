eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 147,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 4.32.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $150,300.00. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $81,943.64. Insiders sold 133,116 shares of company stock worth $1,454,020 over the last ninety days. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

