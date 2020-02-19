Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.84 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $13.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,196. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

