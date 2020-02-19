Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Express by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Express stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 30,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $279.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

