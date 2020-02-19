Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.99-5.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.99 to $5.08 EPS.

NYSE EXR opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.