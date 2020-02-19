Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,111,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

