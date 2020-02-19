Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,442,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.