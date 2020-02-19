F Paul Hetterich Sells 35,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F Paul Hetterich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.64. The stock had a trading volume of 802,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,852. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

