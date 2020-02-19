Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $435.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,471. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $430.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,491 shares of company stock worth $41,814,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.