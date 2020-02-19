Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of Farfetch worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 510,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 48,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

