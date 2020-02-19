Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.65

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 17488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.