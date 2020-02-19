Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $169,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 405.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 43.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 130,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

