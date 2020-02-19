FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 13,868 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 354,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 310,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

