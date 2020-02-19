FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 7,899 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,749,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 154,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 201,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

