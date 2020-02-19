FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,966 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 529,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,173,000 after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 162,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 313.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.50.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.