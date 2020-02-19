FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 3,711 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 77.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $564.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

