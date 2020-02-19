FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

