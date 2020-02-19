FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,182 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

