FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 538 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.6% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.