Finning International Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Finning International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

TSE FTT opened at C$21.40 on Monday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$21.17 and a 12 month high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Director Vicki Avril purchased 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,742.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.