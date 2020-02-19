First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.71

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $10.90. First Bank shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 13,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get First Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. Equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in First Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,263,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 953,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Bank by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.