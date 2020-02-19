First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.53. First Northwest BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.00%.

FNWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Craig Alan Curtis bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,639 shares of company stock worth $110,906. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

