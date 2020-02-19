Fitbit (FIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Fitbit to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.72. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIT. Craig Hallum lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $2,318,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

