Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.45

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $4.88. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 114,538 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.45% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

