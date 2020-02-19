Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-383.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.5 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.16 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.81.
NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 1,456,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,503. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
