Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

