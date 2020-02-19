FLIP Market Cap Hits $777,512.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a total market cap of $777,512.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

