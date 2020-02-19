Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40 to $1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. Fluor Co. (NEW) also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.60 EPS.

FLR stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 4,246,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.90.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

