Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. Fluor Co. (NEW) also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.40 to $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 825,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

