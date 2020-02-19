Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares traded down 5.8% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $13.94, 6,253,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 301% from the average session volume of 1,560,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 61.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

