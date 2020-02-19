FlypMe Achieves Market Cap of $205,843.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $205,843.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.02 or 0.03029591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00151106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

