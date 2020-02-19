Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 4,190 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,289,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average is $172.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

