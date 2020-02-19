Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 122,050 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,040.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,050 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

