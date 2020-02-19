Forbes J M & Co. LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $5,389,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average is $270.88. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.61 and a 1 year high of $304.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

