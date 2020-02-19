Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $6.80 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

