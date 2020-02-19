Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $311.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

