Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,519.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,302.85. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,531.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

