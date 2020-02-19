Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken Sells 6,049 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $199,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

