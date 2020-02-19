Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

FSCT stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $339,402.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,948 shares of company stock worth $2,871,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 204,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.