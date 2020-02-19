Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.92

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 14517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRTA. Goldman Sachs Group cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $876.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forterra by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 60.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forterra by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

