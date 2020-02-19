Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.50

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $11.03. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 5,783,846 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.53.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (ASX:FMG)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

