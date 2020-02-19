Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Shares of FET opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.56. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

