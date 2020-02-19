Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 3,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

FELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

