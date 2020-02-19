Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

