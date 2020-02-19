Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of FELE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

